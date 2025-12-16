Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Deputy Prime Minister of Malta

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, at his majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE, was accompanying the guest during the visit. The meeting comes within the framework of the UAE’s approach to strengthening channels of communication and dialogue with countries around the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed the guest, expressing his appreciation for the visit and reaffirming the depth of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malta, as well as the mutual keenness to develop avenues of cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests and promotes the values of peace and mutual understanding among nations.

During the meeting, a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed, and views were exchanged on various matters, reflecting both sides’ commitment to enhancing communication and understanding, and to supporting constructive dialogue and positive cooperation on issues that contribute to stability and development at both the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursues a foreign policy based on building partnerships, promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, and supporting international cooperation for a more prosperous and stable future for all peoples.

Dr. Ian Borg expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the warm reception, praising the UAE’s leading role on the international stage and its continued efforts to promote dialogue, tolerance, and intercultural understanding.

He also affirmed the Republic of Malta’s keenness to further strengthen its relations with the United Arab Emirates and to expand areas of joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports efforts toward peace and sustainable development at the regional and international levels.

This meeting reflects the mutual commitment to further developing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malta, and to exploring broader horizons for future cooperation, in a way that enhances partnership and mutual understanding between the two friendly countries.