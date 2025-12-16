NCM forecasts rain, strong winds tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partially cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather for tomorrow, with the formation of some convective clouds accompanied by rainfall over the islands, extending to parts of the coastal, northern, and eastern regions.

In a statement, NCM stated that winds will be moderate to active, and at times strong, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times, while the Sea of Oman will see light to moderate waves.