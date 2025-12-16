EGA, Sunstone to begin construction of anode manufacturing plant in UAE

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium and Sunstone, a pre baked anode producer, today announced that construction of an anode manufacturing plant in the United Arab Emirates will begin in 2026.

The new anode manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes of anodes per year.

In line with Make it in the Emirates and the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy, production from the new plant will replace most of EGA’s current anode imports and make the UAE one of only a few countries to export anodes globally.

The two parties today signed a Joint Venture Agreement for the project, with EGA holding a 45 per cent shareholding and Sunstone a 55 per cent shareholding. EGA and Sunstone are expecting to invest approximately $300 million (in proportion to their respective shareholdings) to develop the new plant.

Anodes are required in the smelting of aluminium. EGA produces some 1.35 million tonnes of anodes each year at its plants in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah. The remainder of EGA’s need is currently imported.

Sunstone will build the plant on behalf of the joint venture, with EGA as a financial investor and off-taker.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “This project creates additional export opportunities for the UAE, further increases EGA’s local procurement and our contribution to UAE economic growth, and supports EGA’s long-term security of anode supply. We are pleased to partner with Sunstone, combining our decades of anode manufacturing experience to establish their first plant outside China in the UAE. This project is Make it in the Emirates and Operation 300bn in action – leveraging UAE industrial demand to build new manufacturing in the UAE to meet local needs and expand exports.”

Lang Guanghui, Chairman of Sunstone, said, “We are honoured to establish our first overseas foothold in the UAE and partner with a benchmark enterprise like EGA, which carries half a century of industry heritage and a mission to shape the future of aluminium. This collaboration represents a substantive move by both parties to respond to the green transformation of global manufacturing. We will go all out to set new benchmarks in efficiency and lay a solid foundation for future sustainable operations.”

EGA and Sunstone signed a series of early-stage agreements as the project plan developed, most recently a joint development agreement at the Make it in the Emirates Forum in May this year.