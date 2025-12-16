SCA invites public, students to join Gulf Smart Investor Award

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is inviting members of the public, as well as school and university students across the UAE, to participate in the “Gulf Smart Investor Award”, one of the flagship initiatives of the regional investor education programme “Mulim”.

Launched by securities regulators in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the programme aims to promote sound financial behaviour and responsible investing in capital markets.

The award is designed to encourage participants to create original, creative content that enriches educational material on topics such as financial planning and saving, investment fundamentals, and investor protection. Entries can be submitted across four creative tracks: video, writing, drawing, and photography. The competition is open to three main categories: individuals, university students, and school students, ensuring that people from different segments of society can contribute to building stronger financial literacy and investment awareness.

Attractive cash prizes have been allocated for the winners in recognition of their creativity and their role in fostering a culture of informed investing in the region. The SCA emphasises that the award offers a valuable opportunity for young people and financially interested individuals to develop their skills, showcase their talents, and produce insightful educational content that benefits the wider community.

The SCA notes that the deadline for submitting entries is February 2026 and encourages all interested participants to review the full details of the award, including eligibility criteria and submission tracks, via the Mulim programme website.