MBRCGI celebrates winners of 'House of the Future 2.0 Global Competition'

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) has announced the winning projects of the House of the Future 2.0 Global Competition, which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence.

The announcement was made during the exhibition showcasing the projects winning from the first and second editions of the competition, organised by MBRCGI at Emirates Towers Boulevard in Dubai over a two-month period.

The exhibition features a selection of innovative architectural models for sustainable homes of the future, reflecting the UAE’s vision for smart future cities built on sustainability and wellbeing.

The second edition of the House of the Future Global Competition, organised by MBRCGI in partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, honoured various innovative projects for smart and sustainable homes. The House of Courts project secured first place for its design that combines authenticity and innovation, while the Modular project claimed second place, and FlexiCourts project came in third. In the Innovation Award category, both the Local House project and the Regenerative Vernacular project were named winners. These outstanding projects are showcased alongside the winning entries from the first edition as part of the exhibition.

Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the House of the Future Competition represents a direct translation of the UAE’s vision to empower creative minds and develop pioneering housing solutions that place people at the heart of urban planning. He noted that the initiative embodies a well-established national approach focused on anticipating the future, accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, and transforming innovative ideas into practical projects that contribute to improving wellbeing and enhancing the sustainability of communities.

He added that today’s announcement of the winners marks a key milestone in the development of an integrated Emirati model for future housing—a model that combines efficiency, sustainability, flexibility, and adaptability to diverse environments, reflecting the leading position of the UAE in innovative urban design.

He further noted that the partnership between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, strengthens a collaborative approach focused on capacity building and leveraging the best global expertise, with the aim of providing efficient and flexible housing solutions that meet the aspirations of Emirati families and align with the requirements of future cities.

He congratulated the winners, emphasising the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s commitment to continuing to expand innovation in the housing sector, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to build a more prosperous and sustainable urban future for the people of the UAE.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, affirmed that the UAE government, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, has firmly established creative thinking and innovation as a foundation for shaping the future, particularly in vital sectors that serve the community.

He noted that this approach has become a solid basis and a driving force for future projects, contributing to enhancing wellbeing and building a more advanced, prosperous, and sustainable future.

He added that the House of the Future Competition serves as a platform for inspiration, motivation, and celebration in the field of sustainable architecture, continuing to achieve successive successes by attracting innovative and creative ideas. This reflects the growing global interest in the future of sustainable architecture and the UAE’s leadership in adopting innovative solutions in the housing sector. He congratulated the winners of the competition and called on engineers, architects, designers, and innovators from the UAE and around the world to intensify their innovative contributions in upcoming editions, to further promote innovation in designing sustainable homes of the future.

Hamzeh Ahmed Hasan Al Thweib and Luzia Magdalena Stallmann from Germany won first place for their project, House of Courts, which embodies the spirit of authentic UAE architecture through traditional elements such as barajeel (wind towers) and internal courtyards, presented in a modern and sustainable design. Meanwhile, the Modular project by architect Marc Izaguerri Serrano from the UK secured second place. It is a flexible modular design that adapts to the needs of future cities.

Third place was awarded to Lijiang Shen and Yaoyao Yuan from China for their project, FlexiCourts, which presents a design that harnesses natural sunlight and airflow to reduce energy consumption and provide year-round environmental comfort.

In the Innovation Award category, Griffin James Collier and David Alston Langdon from the UK won for their project, the Local House, which combines cultural identity with environmental efficiency using materials sourced from the UAE’s environment. Additionally, the Regenerative Vernacular project by architect Nicolas Lapierre from Canada was awarded, featuring a 3D-printed model made from low-emission compressed earth.

The competition witnessed a strong turnout, with outstanding participation from architects and designers from 140 countries worldwide and received over 5,000 innovative design submissions focusing on sustainability and wellbeing.

The total prize fund amounted to AED 1 million, distributed as follows: AED500,000 for first place, AED200,000 for second place, and AED100,000 for third place, while the Innovation Award category carried a prize of AED200,000.

An international jury of leading experts and innovators evaluated the submissions based on a set of precise and transparent criteria, including architectural quality, environmental sustainability, design flexibility, and speed of implementation. The jury included some of the world’s most prominent architects, such as Charles Walker, Board Member at Zaha Hadid Architects; Michael Calatrava, CEO of Santiago Calatrava; Ahmed Boukhash, Founder and Chief Architect at Arki Identity; as well as Will Plowman from Foster + Partners, Ben van Berkel, Founder of UNStudio, and other experts in sustainable architecture.

The exhibition of the winning models, organised by MBRCGI over a two-month period at Emirates Towers Boulevard in Dubai, attracts a wide audience of community members and sustainable architecture enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to explore unique models that embody advanced future visions for sustainable homes of tomorrow.

The exhibition showcases a selection of the innovative winning models from the two editions of the House of the Future Competition, launched by the Centre in partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and Buildner platform, alongside the winning projects from the first edition, which was organized in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. The competition aims to highlight innovative designs for a sustainable and flexible Emirati home, capable of expansion and adaptation to diverse environments, with a cost not exceeding AED800,000, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for innovative future housing solutions.

The second edition of the competition represents the outcome of a partnership between the MBRCGI and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, aiming to inspire innovators and creative minds worldwide to develop smart and flexible homes that can be implemented in future housing projects.

It is worth noting that the first edition of the Future House Competition, organised in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, successfully attracted 3,500 innovative ideas from 140 countries, reflecting the significant global interest in the competition and the importance of its theme, which focuses on developing future urban design solutions based on innovation, sustainability, and wellbeing.