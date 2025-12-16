UAE Gender Balance Council expands strategic partnerships under SDG 5 Pledge

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Gender Balance Council has strengthened its national efforts to advance gender balance in the private sector by expanding its network of strategic partnerships under the “SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance”.

Eleven new companies joined the Pledge during a workshop organised under the theme “Advancing Gender Balance Through Data-Driven Action,” bringing the total number of signatories to 80 companies across key sectors including financial services and insurance, consumer goods, retail, professional services and consultancy. The expansion reflects the private sector’s role as a key partner in shaping fair, inclusive workplaces that promote equality of opportunity and meaningful participation.

Aligned with its commitment to institutionalising a data-driven, analytical approach to gender balance, the UAE Gender Balance Council announced the launch of a new Gender Balance Data Platform during the workshop. The advanced platform enables companies to submit annual data on their efforts, progress and levels of women’s representation in middle management and senior leadership roles.

The platform also serves as the official gateway for nominations to the UAE Gender Balance Awards, which include three main categories: Champions of Gender Balance in Policies Award, Pioneer of Women’s Leadership Representation Award, and Exemplary Initiative Advancing Gender Balance in the Private Sector Award.

In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2026 as the “Year of the Family” — recognising the family as a cornerstone of sustainable social development — the Council launched a new award, “Family-Focused Employer of the Year,” created to honour companies that provide flexible, supportive work environments that facilitate work-life balance and enhance employee wellbeing.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, praised the continued strengthening of public–private partnerships.

H.H. Sheikha Manal affirmed that strategic public–private partnerships remain a core pillar of the UAE’s national development journey, and the Council is committed to supporting institutions in building more inclusive, flexible and competitive workplaces aligned with national priorities. The UAE’s achievements in gender balance reflect a clear national vision that places the family, equality of opportunity and comprehensive development at the centre of its progress.

H.H. Sheikha Manal added, “As we approach 2026, the Year of the Family, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the private sector to advance initiatives that support families, enhance workplace environments and empower both women and men — strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that the institutions joining the SDG 5 Pledge remain committed to raising women’s representation in leadership to at least 30% within clear, measurable timeframes. She added that the Pledge has evolved into a national platform that brings together dedicated institutions, reinforces collaborative action, and drives impactful initiatives advancing comprehensive and sustainable development.

Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, also stated that the reliance on accurate data enables performance tracking, measurement of progress, and transformation of commitments into tangible, measurable outcomes. The Council continues to strengthen partnerships and facilitate the exchange of best practices to ensure lasting, sustainable impact on gender balance at both national and private-sector levels.

Discussion Sessions and Signing Ceremony for Newly Joined Companies

The workshop included a formal signing ceremony welcoming the newly joined companies, followed by strategic discussions on the importance of performance measurement and mechanisms for tracking progress via the new data platform. Participants also reviewed the categories of the national awards programme.

The newly joined companies:

• AD Ports Group

• Bain & Company Middle East

• Mashreq

• AstraZeneca

• L’Oréal Middle East

• Cigna Healthcare

• Beiersdorf

• MetLife Gulf

• Arla Foods

• Al Raha Beach Hotel & Resort

• We Are Social

The workshop also featured presentations from leading companies whose initiatives have advanced gender balance internally through programmes such as professional development and leadership pipelines, mentorship initiatives and return-to-work support along with enhanced parental leave policies.

Organisations presenting their experiences included PwC Middle East, Nissan Middle East, Kearney, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Residences, Emirates Pearl, and Kraft Heinz.

Interactive Session on Strategic Priorities for 2026

The workshop programme also included an interactive session for exchanging best practices among representatives of participating institutions, followed by a group discussion on strategic priorities for 2026 and preparing for future labour market transformations.

The UAE Gender Balance Council emphasised that collaboration between government, private sector and society remains fundamental to sustaining national progress on gender balance, particularly amid future-focused transformations linked to artificial intelligence and the evolving labour market.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to providing platforms for dialogue, developing initiatives that strengthen family and community wellbeing, and supporting a more inclusive, competitive future for the UAE.