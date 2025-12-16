Space42, PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia explore partnership to extend 5G D2D services

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with a global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsat), Indonesia’s national satellite operator and a key enabler of the country’s digital and connectivity ecosystem, to explore collaboration in Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity.

The partnership leverages Equatys, a D2D venture between Space42 and Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) designed to enable seamless 5G connectivity across satellite and terrestrial networks. This collaboration supports both companies’ ambitions to expand D2D connectivity beyond traditional infrastructure and create a seamlessly converged communications experience.

Announced in September 2025, Equatys aims to bridge connectivity gaps through a 3GPP Release 17+ Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) framework. Supporting more than 100 MHz of harmonised global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum, it will enable standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect directly to satellites, extending seamless 5G access across more than 180 markets worldwide.

Under this MoU, Telkomsat and Space42 intend to explore potential areas of collaboration related to NTN and D2D connectivity. The scope includes:

• Exploration on Technical Integration: Assess the feasibility of technical, commercial, and regulatory cooperation related to D2D and satellite-enabled communication services. This may include preliminary alignment of network infrastructure to ensure seamless handover between terrestrial and satellite systems without additional hardware, set service benchmarks for latency, bandwidth, and reliability, and jointly develop new 5G NTN capabilities.

• Regulatory and Security Cooperation: Ensure compliance with relevant local legislation, coordinate licensing and spectrum allocation, and maintain data privacy to meet regional and international standards.

• Research and Development: Joint innovation labs and pilot programs will test new technologies, advance service capabilities, conduct field trials, and assess interoperability with existing 4G and 5G networks.

• Strategic Initiatives and Future Growth: Joint product road map and infrastructure investment programs within Telkomsat’s expansive footprint as Equatys scales globally.

Equatys will enable Telkomsat to offer enhanced user experiences within a unique value proposition, supporting its leading market position as a technology provider.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said, “Equatys represents the future of global connectivity, tackling existing gaps that leave billions unserved by terrestrial networks. By partnering with Telkomsat, we continue to expand our ecosystem and advance our shared vision of universal connectivity. The move builds on Space42’s standing as a global leader in non-terrestrial networks and highlights the power of collaboration in ensuring users and devices can access next-generation, sustainable connectivity.”

Lukman Hakim Abd Rauf, CEO of Telkomsat, said, “Satellite-based connectivity will remain a key element in the national network architecture, particularly to ensure reliable communications in remote areas as well as for the country’s strategic needs. Telkomsat remains committed to delivering inclusive and sustainable services for all communities.”

Operating as a shared “space tower” company, Equatys applies a multi-tenant TowerCo model that reduces redundant capital expenditure while delivering cost-efficient capacity to multiple operators. Its architecture will serve three market segments through a scalable, infrastructure-grade network: D2D, IoT, and MSS.

By exploring avenues to integrate this scalable infrastructure with Telkomsat’s accessible markets, Equatys will advance from concept to commercialisation, turning universal connectivity into a shared growth opportunity. Together, the companies aim to deliver a new generation of hybrid connectivity that supports digital economies, enterprise innovation, and inclusive growth.