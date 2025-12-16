Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with more than 200 local dignitaries and families from Deira

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with more than 200 local dignitaries and families from Deira as part of the newly launched ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative, following an invitation from Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah.

The event was held at Al Khawaneej Majlis under the supervision of the Community Development Authority. ‘Dubai Lunch’ is a community-driven initiative designed to strengthen social ties and reinforce neighbourly bonds through gatherings hosted at Community Majlises across Dubai.

The initiative seeks to revive the traditional role of these Majlises as inclusive forums that bring people together, fostering familiarity, solidarity, and a deeper sense of connection.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed stressed that strengthening social cohesion within the Dubai community is fundamental to sustaining the emirate’s development journey. "A city’s true strength is measured not by its infrastructure alone, but by the strength of its social fabric and close bonds shared by its people," he stressed.

He stated that Community Majlises have always been, and will continue to be, the bedrock of social cohesion, providing an ideal setting for people to meet, talk, and connect, and for values to be passed on through lived experience.

“Through the ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative, we aim to reaffirm the principles that have shaped Dubai since its earliest days, including compassion, open communication, hospitality, and a shared sense of responsibility. These values are not simply part of our history; they are essential in guiding our path forward,” he added.

The ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative will be held at Community Majlises across Dubai, featuring open lunch gatherings that bring residents together in a welcoming atmosphere reflecting Emirati hospitality.

The initiative reinforces the customs of Dubai’s people and the principles of the UAE’s interconnected and cohesive society, while reviving the social role of the Majlis as a springboard for dialogue, interaction, and building neighbourhood bonds.

These gatherings aim to enhance social capital, build sustainable relationships among residents of the same neighbourhood, and encourage community participation in public life, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The first gathering under the initiative was held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, supervised by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, which is responsible for activating the role of the Majlis as a springboard for strengthening community bonds and promoting shared values.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative translates the leadership’s vision of people-centred development into tangible community action, creating spaces where social connection, shared values, and everyday interaction are actively strengthened.”

Buhumaid noted that Community Majlises are no longer simply venues for gathering, but have evolved into spaces that foster sustainable human relationships and contribute to an improved quality of life.

She added, “As Dubai prepares to celebrate the Year of the Family in 2026, the initiative was tailored to strengthen the values of connection and communication, revive the authentic social role of Majlises, and bring community members closer together through a shared sense of belonging and collective awareness.”