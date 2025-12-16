Ministry of Economy and Tourism launches sixth edition of World’s Coolest Winter

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, announced the launch of the sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign under the slogan ‘Our Winter is Entrepreneurial’.

The campaign is being rolled out in collaboration with tourism entities across the emirates, as part of the UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The strategy aims to develop an integrated and sustainable tourism ecosystem nationwide.

Bin Touq affirmed that World’s Coolest Winter, as an exceptional national campaign, continues to achieve greater success with each edition, further strengthening tourism’s role as a key driver of sustainable economic growth. In its sixth edition, under the slogan ‘Our Winter is Entrepreneurial’, the campaign highlights the unique aspects of the UAE’s tourism sector, rooted in Emirati entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as its strong potential to attract investment and deliver exceptional visitor experiences.

He said, “Over the past five years, the campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching more than 1.2 billion people. It has further reinforced the UAE’s prominent position on the global tourism stage, while successfully advancing its objectives of promoting domestic tourism. In this sixth edition, the campaign will place a spotlight on entrepreneurship, showcasing the UAE tourism sector’s vast potential for innovation and globally unique experiences, while supporting Emirati entrepreneurs who are shaping this promising sector.”

He added that the UAE's tourism sector continues to demonstrate exceptional growth, highlighting the hospitality sector's strong upward trajectory through the first ten months of 2025.

During this period, hotels across the country welcomed 26.1 million guests, a 5% increase over the same period in 2024, resulting in over 89 million occupied room nights. These figures solidify the UAE's standing as one of the world's most competitive and top-performing tourism destinations.

Hotel revenues for the first ten months of the year saw a remarkable 8% jump compared to the same period of 2024, reaching over AED40 billion.

Hotel capacity increased to 216,500 rooms across 1,241 establishments nationwide, while average hotel occupancy rate climbed to 79%, propelled by a strong influx of international visitors and a vibrant domestic tourism market.

The UAE tourism sector has recorded a string of remarkable successes in 2025, including the nation's rank among the top seven global destinations for international tourism spending. He further noted that the UAE has secured leading positions in various international travel and aviation competitiveness indexes, including for the Quality of its Air Transport Infrastructure.

In a historic milestone, Shaikha Al Nowais was elected as the world’s first woman and first Emirati to serve as Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term.

Further reinforcing the UAE’s achievements, Masfout Village in Ajman was awarded the World’s Best Tourism Village 2025 title by UN Tourism, following strong competition from 270 villages across 65 countries worldwide. Additionally, Al Ain was named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism held a press conference at Creators HQ to announce the details and strategic objectives of the sixth edition of the campaign. The event was attended by senior Ministry officials, heads and directors general of local tourism entities, along with representatives from the media and social media influencers.

Commencing on 16 December and running for 6 weeks, the 6th edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign will showcase the UAE's premier eco-tourist destinations, verdant green spaces, and unique winter experiences. This initiative directly supports the strategic objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

Under the slogan ‘Our Winter is Entrepreneurial’, this year's edition will spotlight the innovative tourism experiences crafted by local entrepreneurs and startups. It will celebrate their success stories and highlight the vital role they play in enriching the national tourism landscape.

A key objective of the campaign is to provide greater support for these entrepreneurs by integrating their unique products and services into the nation's diverse winter destinations and activities. Ultimately, the campaign aims to solidify the UAE's position as a leading global hub for both tourism and entrepreneurship.

During the press conference, Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director of the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, stated that the latest edition of the World's Coolest Winter campaign builds on the significant momentum and achievements of its past successes. He affirmed that the campaign is driven by greater ambitions to deliver new milestones for the UAE's continuously expanding tourism sector.

Al Ahbabi stated, “From its inception, this campaign has embodied the UAE's integrated vision for a strong, diversified economy, achieved by fostering growth in key industries, particularly tourism. It was launched as a national strategy to boost domestic tourism and consolidate the UAE's tourism product. It has since evolved into a landmark initiative and a powerful driver elevating the UAE's tourism profile and advancing the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which targets AED100 billion in new tourism investments, 40 million hotel guests, and aims to raise the sector's GDP contribution to AED450 billion by 2031 at an average annual increase of AED 27 billion.”

Al Ahbabi added, “We are now leveraging the campaign's established success to act as a catalyst for innovative economic opportunity. Consequently, this sixth edition is themed 'Our Winter is Entrepreneurial.' This slogan is guided by a vision to more deeply embed entrepreneurship and innovation into our tourism sector, further diversifying and strengthening its foundations.”

Al Ahbabi also stressed that every destination within the UAE holds immense potential for pioneering new business ideas and promising startups within the tourism landscape. He concluded: “In this edition, our goal is to support and empower tourism-focused startups, encourage investment in new tourism concepts, and cultivate a thriving investment ecosystem. We are committed to providing the essential support for these ideas to grow and scale, transforming them into global success stories and cementing a culture of innovation within the UAE’s vital tourism sector.”

Since its inception, the World's Coolest Winter campaign has achieved positive results, with hotel establishments generating total revenues of approximately AED6.7 billion over the past five editions.

The campaign has driven remarkable growth in hotel revenues, which surged by 90% from AED1 billion during the first edition to AED1.9 billion in the fifth. Cumulatively, the campaign has achieved a total reach of over 1.2 billion people.

The tourism sector contribution to UAE’s GDP amounted to AED257.3 billion in 2024, constituting 13% of the national economy. This reflects a 3.2% increase from 2023 and a substantial 26% growth when compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Khalid Kalbat, Director of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Ministry Of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the latest edition of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, under the slogan ‘Our Winter is Entrepreneurial’, possesses a unique character. While continuing its core mission of promoting the UAE's destinations and attractions, the campaign now also champions the pivotal role of national entrepreneurship and innovation in transforming these assets into exceptional, world-class tourism experiences.

Kalbat stated, “The UAE is demonstrating exceptional and sustained growth in its tourism sector, earning top global rankings for competitiveness. Simultaneously, for the fourth consecutive year, the UAE has maintained its number one global ranking for entrepreneurship, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report. Today we are investing in this status, using the rapid expansion of our tourism industry as a catalyst for youth entrepreneurship. At the same time, we leverage innovation and entrepreneurship to drive growth within the tourism sector.”

Khalid Kalbat noted that, guided by this vision, the sixth edition of the campaign will focus on showcasing tourism initiatives, experiences, and products developed by entrepreneurs and startups across the UAE. The campaign also aims to elevate the profile of these innovative offerings, positioning them among the nation's most in-demand winter destinations and activities. This strategy empowers entrepreneurs in the field to unlock new opportunities for excellence and growth, connecting them with a broad audience of domestic and international tourists.

Furthermore, the campaign seeks to stimulate investment in local tourism projects, recognising them as a key driver for amplifying the sector’s positive impact on the national economy.

Kalbat emphasised the UAE's comprehensive support for entrepreneurs as leaders of change and innovation, as well as vital partners in elevating the global competitiveness of key economic sectors, including tourism.

He highlighted the critical role of SMEs in the national economy, noting that they contributed 63.5% of the UAE’s non-oil GDP by mid-2022 and constitute 95% of all companies operating in the country.

He further stated that the UAE has successfully cultivated a highly competitive business environment for entrepreneurs, backed by a significant AED8.7 billion investment dedicated to fostering innovation and growth among SMEs. These investments are channelled through the 'Projects of the 50' initiatives.

This commitment is validated by the UAE's top global ranking for the fourth consecutive year in the 2024–2025 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, which affirmed the nation's status as the world's best environment for entrepreneurship and SMEs among 56 economies.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism called on all stakeholders to unify their efforts during the sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign. The objective is to fully leverage the synergy between the tourism and entrepreneurship sectors, recognising them as two strategic pillars in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ to underscore the nation’s standing as a global hub for the new economy.