Hatta festival to feature 150 creative workshops

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the ‘#DubaiDestinations’ campaign, the ‘Hatta Winter’ initiative, presented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, brings an exceptional programme of 150 creative workshops to Hatta festival.

This year’s edition of the festival reinforces the festival’s role as an artistic and community platform, providing innovative experiences amid Hatta’s breathtaking natural landscape and making it an ideal destination for families and visitors of all ages.

The expanded number of workshops is response to their popularity during past edition of the festival, and highlights Brand Dubai’s dedication to fostering creativity and practical skills. The festival provides families and visitors with the chance to explore a wide range of artistic and cultural experiences in an inspiring, hands-on environment.

The workshops area will serve as a vibrant creative hub for both children and adults, featuring a full schedule of interactive activities throughout the festival. More than 150 outdoor workshops will take place against the stunning backdrop of the Leem Lake waterfront and the surrounding festival grounds. Visitors of all ages will have the chance to learn handicrafts and arts inspired by Hatta’s natural beauty, guided by a distinguished group of local experts, making this area one of the festival’s most enriching and inspiring spaces.

This year’s workshops include a diverse range of artistic and craft activities designed to appeal to all interests, drawing inspiration from Hatta’s rich local heritage. The programme features Punch Needle, Tote Bag Paint, Paper Fan Paint, Jewelry Making, Fabric Paint, Mosaic Jar, Shirt Designing, Paint Magnet 30, Diamond Painting, Fabric Craft, Beads Making, Pottery and Clay Modelling, Beginner Crochet, Canvas Paint, 3D Ice Cream Models, DIY Tote Bag, Plant Accessories, Cups Coloring, Doormat Painting, Bear Making, and Clay Mirror. All workshops are interactive, allowing participants to explore new skills and apply them practically within an environment inspired by Hatta’s mountains and valleys.

This year’s workshops are the result of collaborations between Brand Dubai and a group of specialised local brands, including The Sewing House and artists Sheikha Al Badwawi, Badria Obaid Ali and Aicha Jawhar. This partnership underscores Brand Dubai’s commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises, enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their work at major Dubai events and strengthen their presence in the local creative scene.

Amina Taher, member of the organising committee of the Hatta festival, said the workshops are among this year’s main attractions, offering opportunities to foster creativity and personal skills while connecting participants with nature through crafts inspired by the local environment. She added that the festival highlights Hatta’s natural and heritage assets, promotes it as a unique winter destination, and encourages sustainable practices using local materials.