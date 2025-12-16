Abu Dhabi Chamber launches inaugural Sustainability Label

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched its Inaugural Sustainability Label Programme, a first of its kind initiative in the emirate designed to strengthen the sustainability readiness, competitiveness and long-term resilience of Abu Dhabi’s business community.

Developed as a practical and business friendly model aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, the programme provides companies of all sizes with clear guidance, advisory support and credible recognition that help them navigate rising global sustainability expectations and prepare for new markets, financing and investment.

The initiative launches at a time when responsible business practices are increasingly shaping supply chains, investor confidence and eligibility for sustainable finance, and when companies must demonstrate transparent governance and measurable progress.

In direct support of Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy, the Sustainability Label introduces a tiered system that allows companies to assess and develop their sustainability maturity across four levels: Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze. This structure combines assessment with capability building, giving businesses a clear pathway from early awareness to fully embedded sustainability practice.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “Sustainability has become central to how businesses earn trust, open new opportunities and secure their place in the future of the global economy. Through this programme, we are giving our members the support they need to build credibility, attract investment and compete with confidence in international markets. This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambition to empower a private sector that is prepared for the future and able to lead within it.”

Participants will take part in a comprehensive development journey that includes a guided assessment workshop with sustainability specialists, a maturity scorecard, a tailored report outlining priority actions, direct advisory consultations and capability building sessions including sustainable finance training delivered with local banking partners.

Companies will also receive practical toolkits, such as a Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions calculator and a reporting checklist to support responsible disclosure.

A number of companies from the inaugural cohort will be recognised during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, offering a global platform to showcase their progress and their commitment to sustainable practice.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The Chamber represents the full strength and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s private sector. By supporting our companies in their sustainability journey, we are enabling long-term growth, improving access to finance and equipping our business community for the expectations of a changing global landscape. The Sustainability Label marks an important step toward building a more resilient and competitive private sector that contributes to the well-being of our society and supports the future of our emirate.”

Participation in the first cohort is offered at no cost, giving Chamber members early access to the Sustainability Label framework and advisory resources as part of the Chamber’s mission to empower the business community and elevate standards across Abu Dhabi.