Community activity at Hatta Festival 2025 connects younger generations with culturalو agricultural heritage

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Hatta Festival 2025 continues to deliver community-led experiences that celebrate the UAE’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage, reinforcing its role as a platform that brings together learning, entertainment, and intergenerational connection in the heart of Hatta.

As part of the festival’s community programme, an interactive cultural experience was organised to showcase elements of traditional Emirati farm life, reflecting the festival’s commitment to engaging younger generations with their heritage through immersive activities.

Grandmother Kaltham Al Hattawi welcomed a group of children and young people aged between six and 16 to her private farm in Hatta, taking them on a journey through time into the heart of Emirati community life. Participants were introduced to traditional farming practices, including goat milking and the preparation of yogurt and cheese using time honoured methods, with each stage explained in detail to provide deeper insight into everyday life in the past.

Amina Taher, Member of the Hatta Festival Organising Committee, expressed her appreciation to grandmother Kaltham Al Hattawi for her warm hospitality in hosting young festival guests. She noted that the experience offered rich knowledge and engaging stories that captured the imagination of participating children and adolescents, giving them a vivid understanding of traditional and contemporary life in agricultural areas across the UAE. She highlighted Hatta as one of the places where the country’s agricultural heritage remains alive, as well as its growing status as a tourism destination within the Emirate of Dubai.

The activity forms part of the broader Hatta Festival 2025 programme, currently taking place along the shores of the Leem Lake. The festival continues to present authentic community experiences that highlight Hatta’s cultural and agricultural legacy, while strengthening children’s and young people’s connection to national identity through hands-on activities that reflect the simplicity of the past and the depth of its values.