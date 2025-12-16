Mansour bin Zayed chairs CBUAE board meeting

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), chaired the CBUAE board meeting which was held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Both Vice Chairmen of the Board of Directors, Abdulrahman Al Saleh, and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, along with the Governor of the Central Bank, Khaled Mohamed Balama attended the meeting.

The Board’s members, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Rumaithi were present at the meeting. The meeting was attended also by Their Excellencies, Assistant Governors, Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri and Ibraheem Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Assistant Governor - Executive Office and Secretary General of the Board of Directors.

Opening the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the attendees, commending the efforts and notable achievements of the CBUAE during 2025, contributing significantly to the development of the UAE’s financial sector, and the strength of the UAE's position as a global financial hub.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the Central Bank is steadily advancing, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, in implementing ambitious strategies that enhance financial stability, improve the efficiency of the financial system, support the digital transformation journey, and contribute to developing an innovative and secure financial environment that boosts the competitiveness of the national economy and reflects its leading position globally.

The Board reviewed the meeting agenda, the CBUAE achievements during 2025, and the progress of the transformational projects in banking operations and support services, including the International Central Securities Depository project and the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System. The Board also approved the Central Bank’s estimated budget for 2026.

In addition, the Board was notified of the latest developments in Emiratisation in the financial sector and the results of the “Ithraa” Emiratisation Programme in the banking, financial, and insurance sector (2023-2026). 95 percent of the programme’s targets were achieved by recruiting 9,754 UAE Nationals.

The Board was briefed on the joining of several central banks to “Jisr” platform for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and the interlinking with the UAE’s Instant Payment Interface (IPI), the UAE's First Domestic Card Scheme “Jaywan” aiming to facilitate cross-border payments, significantly reduce transaction costs, and provide instant settlement of payments between the UAE and countries worldwide.

This is in line with the CBUAE’s strategy to expand by having more central banks join the UAE’s payment systems during 2026, enhancing economic outlooks and enhancing the UAE’s leading role in global financial connectivity system.

The Board reviewed plans for developing regulatory and legislation systems for the banking and insurance sectors, and approved the issuance of three new regulations, including the Insurance Licensing Regulation, Insurance Brokers’ Regulation, and Telemarketing Regulation to fulfil the requirements of the Cabinet Resolution No. (56) of 2024 Concerning the Telemarketing Regulations, to enhance consumer protection and improve market efficiency.

The projects related to the UAE’s financial infrastructure transformation program, implemented by the Central Bank, the Board’s Governance System, initiatives to enhance Emiratisation, international cooperation and the plans of the Central Bank’s subsidiaries were also discussed.

The Board discussed reports submitted by the various departments of the Central Bank and took appropriate decisions on that regard, supporting the priorities of the next phase and strengthening the UAE’s financial system.