UAE Council for Fatwa honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continued support of family empowerment

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa honoured H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in appreciation of her generous patronage of the Global Conference of UAE Council for Fatwa, and in recognition of her continued support for family issues, family empowerment, and the strengthening of the family’s role as a fundamental pillar of society.

The shield of honour was presented by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during the opening session of the conference.

The award was received on behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima by Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, in the presence of a number of ministers, senior officials, and representatives of national and international entities.

This recognition reflects the high esteem enjoyed by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her contributions to national and humanitarian work, and expresses appreciation for her pioneering role in supporting family, women’s, and children’s issues, as well as in establishing an integrated framework that enhances family stability and social cohesion, contributing to the development of the Emirati individual in line with a deeply rooted national and humanitarian vision.

The Council affirmed that the “Mother of the Nation’s” patronage of the conference represents an extension of her steadfast approach and forward-looking vision in empowering families and supporting scholarly initiatives that address family-related issues within the context of contemporary transformations, in harmony with the national vision aimed at enhancing quality of life, preserving national identity, and reinforcing authentic societal values.