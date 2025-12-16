Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed opens Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project Pavilion at Liwa International Festival

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has opened the Emirate Red Crescent Authority’s Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project Pavilion at Liwa International Festival 2026 (Liwa 2026), taking place in Al Dhafra Region until 3 January 2026.

The pavilion reflects UAE national identity, enhances cultural heritage, and supports the sustainability of Emirati crafts.

Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed visited Emirati artisans showcasing their contemporary, authentic crafts at the pavilion, which highlights UAE Nationals’ creativity and the role of traditional industries in the national economy, supporting the transfer of traditional skills to younger generations.