Manchester City releases 2024-25 Annual Report as pivotal season delivers third highest revenues

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Manchester City today released its 2024-25 Annual Report confirming last season delivered the third highest revenues in the Club’s history, despite City not securing silverware for the first time in eight years.

The Club’s long-standing approach to revenue diversification was reflected in City’s main income sources remaining stable as the Club confirmed revenues of £694.1 million. The Club reported a marginal loss of £9.9million.

As a mark of the standards City have set over previous seasons, securing Champions League Football for a 15th consecutive season and finishing third in the Premier League was considered a disappointing outcome.

Strategic squad investment saw players including Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Nico González join City, whilst Erling Haaland, the world’s most prolific striker, committed the next decade of his career to the Club.

There was change off the pitch as City bid farewell to Football Director Txiki Begiristain after An unprecedented successful 13 years with the Club. Hugo Viana joined in the same role, shadowing Txiki to ensure a smooth transition. The end of the 2024-25 season also saw the departure of Kevin de Bruyne, one of City’s all-time greats, after 10 years at the Club.

Remarking on the Club’s season, Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, “I believe that we may look back on this year as one that was pivotal for the ongoing and long-term strengthening of the Club.

“Our focus on continuous improvement did not diminish in any way, and the season saw everyone across the organisation remain committed to the ongoing evolution of Manchester City both on and off the pitch.

“There is no doubt that last season’s football results were less than we had hoped for. There are clear and understood reasons for that, including an unfortunate run of significant injuries, but seasons like this are an inevitable part of the game.

“In the world’s most competitive league, no team can expect to win every year, and I am confident that the lessons from the challenges that we have faced over the last 12 months will only make us stronger as a Club; and make our future successes even more rewarding.”

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano added, “The Club’s fundamentals continue to be very strong, and we remain firmly committed to our long-term strategy built on beautiful football, operational excellence, community impact and continuous innovation.

“As a demonstration of this commitment, we saw Erling Haaland and PUMA sign long-term contract extensions with the Club.”

He continued, “We endured a difficult season from which we learned a lot, and whatever success we achieve in the future will be, in part, thanks the learnings and the character we developed under difficult circumstances. “Win or learn” as we often say to ourselves.

“We look to the future with ambition and determination, convinced that we have the systems, people and culture in place to continue our ambitious journey.”

The Annual Report highlights a number of important accomplishments which demonstrate the Club’s commitment to sustainable growth, ongoing evolution and community impact.

Significant progress was made on the Club’s £300 million North Stand development and Entertainment Destination which will open in phases, starting with the expanded North Stand opening before the end of the 2025-26 season.

Much of the major structural and external works were completed and construction reached its highest point and ‘topped out’ in spring. As part of the development, the Club announced a partnership with globally renowned hotelier, Radisson Hotel Group, which will operate the Club’s 401-room hotel.

Once complete, the Club’s expanded stadium and new world-class facilities will sit alongside 23,500-capacity arena, Co-op Live – a joint venture between City Football Group and Oak View Group.

There was also progress on the £10 million women’s performance centre at City Football Academy, which will become home to the women’s first team.

Rodri’s efforts saw him become the first Manchester City player to be awarded the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual award.

The pipeline of talent from the Academy to the first team continued apace, as Nico O’Reilly became the latest graduate to cement his place in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The Club’s charity, City in the Community, furthered its mission to empower healthier lives through football, engaging more than 16,900 people through 19 programmes in the 2024-25 season.

City reached new heights on social media as its monthly active social media users increased by 60% year-on-year. The Club were the highest-ranking Premier League club for video views, with total views across the big five channels reaching 13.9 billion, whilst engagements across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X reached 1.4 billion.