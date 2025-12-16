Third Global Conference of UAE Council for Fatwa concludes

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the UAE Council for Fatwa concluded its third Global Conference, themed "Family in the Context of Fiqh of Reality: National Identity and a Cohesive Society".

The conference was held in Abu Dhabi on 15th and 16th December, 2025, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, and supervised by Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, with the participation of a distinguished group of scholars, experts and specialists from within the UAE and abroad.

The conference’s final statement was delivered by Dr. Saba Salem Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa, in the presence of conference guests, experts and specialists, as well as a large number of participants and those interested in family affairs.

The statement reviewed the outcomes, results and recommendations of the conference, reflecting the conclusions of its scientific and dialogue sessions.

The final statement affirmed that the organisation of the conference aligns with the activities of the Year of Community 2025 and comes in celebration of, and response to, the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate 2026 as the Year of Family, with the aim of strengthening intergenerational solidarity and build strong family relationships that ensure a values-based, cohesive society under the UAE’s wise leadership.

The statement noted that the conference reached several key outcomes, foremost among them commending the dedicated attention and significant efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in serving the causes of the Emirati family, and highlighting her strategic role in consolidating a national identity that reinforces family cohesion and social solidarity.

It also welcomed the positive engagement with the announcement of the Year of Family 2026 and expressed appreciation for the pioneering national initiatives under the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which outline an integrated vision among government and community entities to achieve family stability.

The statement reaffirmed the UAE Council for Fatwa’s commitment to understanding family realities, transformations and emerging developments, highlighting deeply rooted Emirati societal values and emphasising that reality is a partner in the application of jurisprudential rulings.

It stressed that reality jurisprudence in family matters is an essential religious and social necessity to ensure the soundness of fatwas, the accuracy of their application and the sustainability of tranquillity, affection and mercy within families.

The statement called for engagement in programmes and projects under the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, unifying efforts with national entities and institutions concerned with family affairs, and organising in-depth workshops to address emerging family-related issues.

It further recommended the development of artificial intelligence–based digital platforms to collect, classify and analyse family data, the launch of specialised training programmes in family reality jurisprudence, the preparation of field and specialised studies to support national family policies, and the structuring of joint research initiatives between academic institutions and specialised centres to examine emerging family developments.

The statement concluded by affirming the UAE Council for Fatwa’s commitment to following up on the implementation of the recommendations in coordination with local and international partners, contributing to qualitative impact and establishing a positive jurisprudential imprint in family affairs.