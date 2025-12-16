Sharjah Real Estate Department opens registration for 2025 Real Estate Excellence Award

SHARJAH, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has announced the opening of registration for the 2025 “Real Estate Excellence Award” across its four categories. Registration is open to institutions, companies, associations, and real estate offices operating in the Emirate of Sharjah from 17th December 2025, until 29th January 2026.

The launch of this new cycle comes as part of the Department's efforts to foster a competitive real estate environment that keeps pace with modern advances and supports Sharjah's vision for sustainable growth in real estate, a sector that strengthens the Emirate’s economy and serves its community.

The registration for the award is available through the Department's website: www.shjrerd.gov.ae.

This year, the award has undergone a major and comprehensive enhancement of its evaluation criteria, aimed at elevating performance standards and advancing innovation and sustainability within Sharjah’s real estate market. These updates align with the Emirate’s vision of establishing a more efficient and future-ready real estate ecosystem.

The new standards emphasise environmental sustainability by encouraging the use of energy- and water-saving systems and the adoption of green building certifications. They also promote digital transformation through the integration of smart systems, electronic property management platforms, and artificial intelligence applications in real estate services.

The updated standards further include enhancing financial efficiency and operational sustainability, improving risk and safety management through emergency plans and accredited safety certifications, and strengthening training and development programs for real estate professionals to boost customer satisfaction.

The enhancements also extend to bolstering transparency and disclosure within owners’ associations by publishing periodic reports and making information readily accessible. They additionally encourage corporate social responsibility and active engagement in community initiatives by real estate development companies.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Department, affirmed that the award has become a prominent institutional milestone reflecting Sharjah’s strategic vision of establishing the concepts of excellence and innovation, and enhancing the sector's readiness to keep pace with rapid developments.

He also added that the new cycle comes with a renewed spirit that responds to the requirements of the next phase, raising the level of performance and improving the efficiency of services. He invited real estate companies and offices to actively participate and present inspiring examples of initiatives and practices that enhance the quality of work and establish a culture of quality and compliance.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence Office at the Department, indicated that the development of the award reflects the Department’s commitment to keeping pace with global best practices with advanced approach to evaluation, ensuring the highest levels of integrity and objectivity.

He emphasised that the judging mechanism will be based on clear professional criteria grounded in reliability and accuracy, guaranteeing recognition for entities that have made a genuine impact and contributed effectively to supporting the sustainability and competitiveness of the real estate sector.

The award, in its new version, covers four main categories: real estate offices, real estate development companies, owners' association boards, and management supervision service companies, to ensure that the evaluation is comprehensive and relevant to the various components of the real estate market in the emirate.

The department also encouraged applicants to adhere to the participation requirements and submit supporting materials that enhance the chances of an objective and fair evaluation.

The award results will be announced and the winners will be honoured during an official ceremony organised by the department in April 2026 to celebrate entities that have achieved advanced levels of performance, accomplishment, and innovation.