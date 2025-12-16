UAE, Azerbaijan explore opportunities to advance cooperation in labour market

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan are exploring avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation in labour market fields, including attracting skilled Azerbaijani professionals to work in the UAE.

This effort aligns with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries which came into effect in July 2025.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised a meeting that brought together Azerbaijani recruitment agencies and representatives from 25 UAE-based recruitment agencies and labour supply companies. The objective was to discuss the process for bringing Azerbaijani expertise and skilled professionals into the UAE job market across all economic sectors, further bolstering the historical partnership and strong ties between the two nations.

The goals of the meeting are integral to the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance the appeal of its labour market and attract skilled, well-qualified professionals to the UAE shores. This initiative is designed to accelerate the UAE's ambitious economic development plans and aligns with MoHRE's pivotal role in supporting government policies and implementing agreements and partnerships within its purview.

The discussions encompassed key areas and proposals for advancing cooperation, particularly in designing and implementing training programmes for the Azerbaijani workforce relocating to the UAE with the aim of enhancing their skills and ensuring they meet the specific requirements of the UAE labour market.