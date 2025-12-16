UAE Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council sign cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Boxing Federation signed a cooperation agreement with the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the Eurasian Boxing Parliament (EBP) to develop and host a range of boxing championships and sporting events in the UAE during the coming period.

The federation also announced a strategic partnership with Sports Service Professional to organise its tournaments.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today in Abu Dhabi, attended by the presidents and chairmen of the parties to the agreement.

During the conference, the President of the WBC signed the official document confirming the UAE Boxing Federation’s accession to the council, granting it sole authority to organise boxing-related events and activities in the UAE. It was also announced that Abu Dhabi will host the annual World Boxing Council conference.