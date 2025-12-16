UAE concludes National Alignment Accelerator for 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The government of the United Arab Emirates successfully concluded the ‘National Alignment Accelerator for the 2026 UN Water Conference’, organised as part of a series of joint workshops between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government Accelerators Center under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Accelerator forms part of national efforts aimed at unifying visions and strengthening readiness for the UAE’s hosting of the United Nations Water Conference 2026, which will be co-hosted with the Republic of Senegal in December 2026.

The National Alignment Accelerator saw wide participation from federal and local government entities, as well as private-sector and academic institutions active in the water sector. The Accelerator followed the successful national briefing and leadership meeting held during the UAE Annual Government Meetings last November, which sought to unify national efforts in preparation for the upcoming global conference.

More than 100 leaders and officials from 41 government, private, and academic entities engaged in the series of Accelerator workshops. Alongside national partners, they worked to identify strategic opportunities, enhance cross-sector collaboration, and define practical national workstreams that support progress in water sustainability at both national and international levels.

The workshops - held at the Government Accelerators Center in Dubai and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi - were designed to address key national water-related challenges, enhance inter-entity alignment, and strengthen the country’s preparedness for the global conference by developing innovative, high-impact joint initiatives and showcasing national achievements internationally.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability , said, “Through these idea-generation Accelerator workshops, the UAE demonstrated its commitment to translating water sustainability priorities into tangible, collective action.”

He added, “By bringing government entities and national partners together, we are laying the groundwork for practical solutions that will contribute to the success of the 2026 UN Water Conference and further strengthen the UAE’s leadership in advancing global water security.”

Huda Al Hashemi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, affirmed that the UAE continues to reinforce its leadership in advancing the global sustainability agenda. Her Excellency noted that the water file receives continuous attention from the UAE’s wise leadership and represents a core pillar of government priorities and future national objectives related to sustainable development.

She added that the National Alignment Accelerator - organised by the Government Accelerators Center - served as an open, interactive platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the development of practical ideas that support the country’s water sustainability efforts and strengthen national preparations to ensure a successful and impactful hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global partner in water and sustainable development issues.

The idea-generation Accelerator focused on five key priority themes, including; Innovation and Investments, Water Resources Management, Knowledge and Behavior Change, Digital Integration of Data and Governance, and Sustainable Humanitarian Response.

Participants contributed expertise and insights to shape future pathways for advancing water sustainability, resource management, and innovation. The Accelerator workshops highlighted more than 50 national and regional water initiatives and programs that support broader national efforts to ensure water security and sustainability.

The outcomes will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s participation in the 2026 UN Water Conference and reinforcing its leadership in global water policy development, while enabling scalable and practical solutions. Government entities will continue working together to enhance integration and partnerships in implementing the identified workstreams, ensuring sustained progress and long-term impact.

The United Nations Water Conference 2026 aims to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6: “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all”. The three-day conference will include national plenary sessions and six interactive dialogues.

In July, all 193 UN Member States unanimously endorsed the six priorities for these interactive dialogues, which include: Water for People, Water for Prosperity, Water for Planet Earth, Water for Cooperation, Water in Multilateral Processes, and Investing in Water.

Nearly 900 organisations and 90 countries contributed to defining the scope and priorities of the interactive dialogues. Preparations are now underway for the first High-Level Preparatory Meeting to be held in Dakar from 26–27 January 2026. The UAE continues to support an inclusive and multi-stakeholder preparatory process, extending from Dakar to the conference hosted in the UAE in December 2026.

With the launch of these domestic and international preparatory processes, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to promoting sustainable and equitable water management locally and globally, and to strengthening international cooperation to address one of the world’s most urgent challenges: ensuring water security for people, ecosystems, and future generations.