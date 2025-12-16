Four races set for UAE President's Endurance Cup at Butheeb Endurance Village

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Butheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatm, Abu Dhabi, is hosting the UAE President's Endurance Cup , featuring four races held over Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The programme includes four races: Private Owners, Ladies and Giants Cup, all over a distance of 100 kilometres (CEN 100 km), in addition to an open race covering 120 kilometres (CEN 120 km race).

The races are organised under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), with wide participation from stables across the country.

Activities will begin tomorrow with veterinary inspections for horses participating in the private stables race scheduled for Thursday, along with the weighing of riders, to approve the final entries.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAEERF, said that the UAE President’s Endurance Cup holds a special place in everyone’s hearts due to its profound symbolism, inspiring legacy and lasting impact. He noted that the event reflects appreciation, gratitude and loyalty to the wise leadership for its unlimited support of sport and athletes, particularly equestrian sport.