Ousmane Dembélé wins FIFA The Best award for 2025

DOHA, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- French star Ousmane Dembélé was crowned winner of the FIFA The Best award for 2025 during the official ceremony held this evening in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Dembélé’s win capped an exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain, as he added the FIFA The Best award to the Ballon d’Or he received last September. He led his team to a series of historic titles, most notably securing the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history, outperforming a distinguished shortlist of the world’s top players.

The ceremony also saw Luis Enrique, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, awarded Best Men’s Coach for 2025 after guiding the team to a historic quintuple during the season.

The FIFA The Best awards are presented annually to the top male and female players and coaches in world football, based on performances and achievements from January to December 2025, regardless of competition or nationality.

In the women’s categories, Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona won the Best Women’s Player award for 2025, while England’s Sarina Wiegman was named Best Women’s Coach for the same year.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City (ex Paris Saint-Germain) received the Best Goalkeeper award for 2025.

In other individual honours, Argentina’s Santiago Montiel of Independiente won the Puskás Award for Best Goal of 2025, while Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle of Orlando Pride claimed the Marta Award for Best Goal in women’s football for 2025.

The FIFA World 11 for 2025 included Gianluigi Donnarumma as goalkeeper; Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Nuno Mendes and William Pacho in defence; Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Vitinha and Pedri in midfield; and Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé in attack.