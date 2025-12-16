Open Masters Games, UAE Basketball Association sign partnership agreement

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Basketball Association to enhance cooperation between the two sides as part of preparations to host the global event in Abu Dhabi in February 2026, with the participation of thousands of athletes from around the world.

The agreement was signed by Abdul Latif Al Fardan, President of the UAE Basketball Federation, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

According to a statement issued by the UAE Basketball Association, the agreement aims to cooperate in forming participating teams in coordination with local clubs, sports academies and resident communities in the UAE.

It also includes supervising the technical management of competitions and organising the participation of referees, contributing to the success of the event and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for hosting international sporting events.