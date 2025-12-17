Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA).

According to the decree, the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority is approved.

The Sharjah Executive Council shall, through its resolutions, issue the detailed organisational structure of the authority, as well as the decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this decree. This includes approving job descriptions for the functions of the authority’s organisational units in line with their mandates, and establishing, merging or abolishing any organisational units under the departments listed within the approved general organisational structure.