UK inflation slides to 3.2% before Bank of England rate decision

LONDON, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UK inflation slipped to its lowest level in eight months, a bigger-than-expected drop that traders saw as all but sealing an interest-rate cut at the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Consumer prices rose just 3.2 percent in November after a 3.6 percent increase the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, dragged lower by the falling price of some foods.

CPI was below the 3.5 percent expected by economists and the BOE’s prediction of 3.4 percent, prompting the pound to fall 0.7 percent to $1.3322, and investors to ramp up bets on lower borrowing costs in the coming months. They are now fully pricing in two cuts by the end of April.