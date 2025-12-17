Sultan bin Zayed Polo Cup kicks off at Ghantoot

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sultan bin Zayed Polo Cup kicked off on Wednesday and will run until 28th December, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club.

Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club said the tournament features four teams: Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, Bin Drai and Tamam Polo.

The club also announced a range of public and community activities on the final day of the championship, alongside the presentation of prizes, aimed at enhancing the spectator experience throughout the tournament at the club.