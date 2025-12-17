Crown Prince of Ajman receives Serbian Ambassador

AJMAN, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has received Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Serbian ambassador and wished him success in his duties. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various sectors to serve the interests of both nations.

Ambassador Maric expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, thanking him for the warm reception and hospitality.

He also praised the deep-rooted ties between Serbia and the UAE, commending the significant economic development witnessed across the UAE and specifically within the Emirate of Ajman.