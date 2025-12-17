UAE Search and Rescue Team concludes participation in 'Earthquake Response' exercise in South Africa

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Search and Rescue Team has concluded its participation in the Africa, Europe, and Middle East Earthquake Response Exercise (AEME ERE) 2025, hosted by the Republic of South Africa, with the participation of several international search and rescue teams.

The exercise aimed to enhance the readiness of emergency response teams and further develop their field capabilities.

This participation aligns with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority’s efforts to advance the emergency response system by exchanging expertise with international teams and applying global best practices in field search, rescue operations, and incident site management.

The exercise also contributed to enhancing participants’ efficiency in handling complex scenarios and strengthening joint coordination skills during field operations.

The authority affirmed its commitment to the continuous development of its personnel and the enhancement of operational readiness, ensuring the highest levels of response under various conditions.