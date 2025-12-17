UAE redefines future of international maritime navigation with launch of world’s first integrated Maritime Bundle

DUBAI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) launched the Maritime Bundle, the first of its kind worldwide, to unify maritime transport services under a comprehensive digital umbrella, offered to both national and foreign vessels calling at UAE ports.

The launch ceremony drew the participation of leaders of the maritime sector and a distinguished group of representatives from international organisations and global companies.

The Maritime Bundle represents a pioneering UAE model in the development of integrated government services. The bundle includes 28 services, delivered in partnership with 62 entities. It serves more than 38,000 beneficiaries annually and has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 92%.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the maritime sector, streamlining procedures, and boosting its global competitiveness through innovative solutions based on integration and smart governance.

Eng Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, “The launch of the Maritime Bundle reflects the UAE’s vision of building future-ready ecosystems that enhance the efficiency of international trade and facilitate shipping and navigation worldwide. Today, we are moving from traditional services to an integrated digital platform developed according to global standards, unifying maritime transport procedures and connecting international partners within a single system based on innovation, artificial intelligence, and next-generation technologies.”

He added, “This achievement strengthens the confidence of the global maritime community in the UAE’s role and confirms its position as a pivotal hub in the development of international maritime infrastructure. Through collaboration with more than 62 local and global entities, we are moving toward reshaping the maritime transport services experience and delivering a model that enhances sector safety, boosts efficiency, and promotes sustainability in line with future requirements.”

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “This initiative comes as part of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s efforts to support the zero-bureaucracy approach and to transform services into a fully integrated digital journey. It reinforces the UAE’s role as a global hub for smart and sustainable maritime transport, aligns with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, and strengthens the country’s presence in the global maritime economy.”

He added, “The UAE will continue working with its international partners to accelerate digital transformation in the maritime sector and to innovate practical solutions that support the resilience of global supply chains, enabling the sector to confront challenges and seize the opportunities presented by the global economy in the decades ahead.”

The Maritime Bundle establishes an integration with several international entities, including Lloyd’s Register, China Classification Society, and Indian Register of Shipping, in addition to federal and local government authorities in the UAE. It enhances the technical assurances of vessels and provides a digital infrastructure capable of serving international maritime traffic with unprecedented levels of efficiency.

The launch of the Maritime Bundle comes at a time when maritime transport services face a reality of extensive procedural requirements. Today, commercial vessels must complete 365 procedures, fill in 552 data fields, and submit 117 documents. The system also serves 3,377 national vessels and 35,322 foreign vessels calling at the country’s ports, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive digital solution that reduces time and effort and radically enhances efficiency in the sector. The bundle achieves a reduction of up to 99% in procedures and documentation and a significant decrease in service completion time. This further reinforces the UAE’s role in innovating practical solutions that redefine the future of maritime services.

The first phase targets insurance companies within the UAE, with plans to expand later to include international insurance firms, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a unified global platform for facilitating maritime transport operations and enhancing the reliability of international shipping supply chains.