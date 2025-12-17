Rare, limited Emirates Skywards Platinum memberships to be auctioned; proceeds benefit Emirates Airline Foundation

DUBAI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction are partnering for an exclusive online auction to offer special Emirates Skywards membership numbers that come with Platinum tier status benefits valid for up to 20 years.

Running from 17th December 2025 until 17th January 2026, bids can be made for special membership numbers with Platinum tier status benefits. The auction will be open to bidders worldwide.

100% of funds raised from Emirates Auction will be directed entirely toward the Emirates Airline Foundation's vital work in supporting vulnerable children worldwide. Proceeds from the bids will benefit 14 NGOs in 9 countries that mobilise housing initiatives, provide safe spaces for education, deliver essential nutrition and healthcare, secure opportunities for skills and vocational development, and much more. Every contribution brings the Foundation closer to its mission of creating lasting, meaningful change in the lives of children, and the auction presents a unique opportunity for donors to play a meaningful role in that transformative work.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation said, “This unique auction is an innovative funding approach to connect us with new supporters globally, as we look to scale up the Emirates Airline Foundation’s impact. All donations help us continue funding and empowering our local NGO partners who have the deep community roots and firsthand knowledge to ensure resources reach children in the most effective manner. Every bid represents more than a Skywards Platinum membership; it’s a contribution that creates pathways to lift children and their families out of poverty and create sustainable impact.”

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, reaffirmed that Emirates Auction is committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in the UAE, adding that the company will continue to play a key role as a strategic partner for numerous charitable and developmental initiatives with lasting impact by harnessing its extensive expertise in organising world-class charity auctions.

Al Mannaei noted that the company’s collaboration with the Emirates Airline Foundation reflects this commitment and aligns with its corporate social responsibility to continue backing sustainable charitable projects that make a positive difference in people’s lives.