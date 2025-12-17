Al Tayer chairs Dubai Metro Blue Line Forum meeting

DUBAI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) chaired the Dubai Metro Blue Line Forum meeting at the Precast Concrete Production and Storage Factory in International City, attended by the heads of the Dubai Metro Blue Line Project Consortium.

The meeting brought together the chairmen of the boards of MAPA, Limak, and CRRC Hong Kong, the heads of the consultancy and contracting companies delivering the project, as well as several RTA CEOs.

The Forum convenes on a regular basis as part of RTA’s strategy to monitor progress and take the necessary decisions to ensure compliance with the approved project schedule.

During the meeting, the Forum reviewed project updates and progress. More than 3,000 workers are currently engaged on the project under the supervision of 500 engineers and specialists, distributed across 12 locations. The consortium has completed over 4.6 million working hours across the various construction sites, while overall project completion has reached 12%. The project team expects progress to rise to 30% by the end of 2026, with the project set to open in line with the approved programme on 9.9.2029.

Al Tayer and members of the Forum Meeting inspected the ready-mix concrete casting plant. Additionally, Dubai Metro Blue Line represents the first rail project implemented by RTA to include two ready-mix concrete batching plants and two precast concrete storage facilities in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City. This approach reflects RTA’s proactive delivery of major projects, strengthens quality assurance and efficiency of construction materials, ensures full control over manufacturing and supply chains, reduces implementation timelines, and enhances the efficiency of logistics operations.

Al Tayer and members of the Forum Meeting received a briefing on the production capacity of the two plants. The ready-mix concrete batching plant in Al Ruwayyah 3 produces 200 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete, while the viaduct precast production yard delivers between 10 and 12 viaduct segments per day. In International City, the ready-mix concrete batching plant produces 120 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete, and the precast tunnel rings factory produces 12 rings per day.

Dubai Metro Blue Line spans 30 km and includes 14 stations, making it one of RTA’s key strategic projects. The line links the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro and serves areas with an estimated population of around one million by 2040. It provides direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in 20 minutes and supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by connecting the fifth urban area to the metro network, enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors, and realising the 20-minute city concept by enabling access to more than 80% of services within 20 minutes of travel.

The project also supports Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), advances the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), increases land and property values around stations by up to 25%, and reduces traffic congestion by 20% on the corridors served by the Blue Line.