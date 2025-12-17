SEHA’s Corniche Hospital saves identical twins through groundbreaking foetal surgery in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a landmark success in foetal medicine, with its expert team at Corniche Hospital saving the lives of two identical twin babies following a rare sequence of life-threatening complications during pregnancy.

The case involved severe Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a critical condition that can arise in identical twin pregnancies where twins share a placenta. TTTS occurs when abnormal blood flow causes one twin to receive too much blood, while the other receives too little, putting both at risk of heart failure, anaemia, or death.

The babies were successfully treated at Corniche Hospital with fetoscopic laser surgery, a delicate in-utero procedure that seals abnormal blood vessel connections on the shared placenta.

Five weeks later, a second rare and serious complication known as Twin Anaemia-Polycythaemia Sequence (TAPS) developed, which affects approximately 13% of cases after laser treatment for TTTS. TAPS results in one twin becoming dangerously anaemic while the other develops polycythaemia (too many red blood cells), creating a life-threatening imbalance.

To address this situation, the foetal medicine team at Corniche Hospital performed an intrauterine blood transfusion and stabilised the maternal-foetal status. The twins were then delivered healthily at 33 weeks through a scheduled caesarean section.

Dr. Werner Gerhard Diehl, Chair of the Department of Foetal Medicine at Corniche Hospital, noted, "This marvellous case demonstrates the extraordinary potential of foetal medicine to save lives in the most complicated twin pregnancies. Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) is a serious condition which affects identical twins who share a placenta and can become life threatening to both babies if not treated. Twin Anaemia-Polycythaemia Sequence (TAPS) is a rare complication after laser for TTTS, where one twin has anaemia and the other is polycythaemic, which is also problematic. Because of our amazing team and modern techniques, we were able to intervene effectively and change a likely tragic outcome into one of hope. This case showcases the foetal surgery capabilities in the UAE and our dedication to ensuring families have access to world-class care whenever possible."

Dr. Gareth James Waring, Consultant Physician - Foetal Medicine & Imaging at Corniche Hospital, added: "This achievement is a milestone for foetal medicine in the UAE. Managing severe TTTS followed by TAPS in one pregnancy requires both precision and multidisciplinary expertise. The healthy delivery of these twins shows families that the most advanced interventions are now available locally, without the need to travel abroad."

This success underscores Corniche Hospital’s role as a leading centre for advanced foetal medicine in the UAE and highlights SEHA’s commitment to delivering innovative, life-saving care for mothers and babies.