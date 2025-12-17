SPARK joins EU Enterprise network, expands global innovation ties

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SPARK) is set to expand collaboration with European technology, research, and business ecosystems following a high-level meeting between EU ambassadors and SPARK leadership.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, emerging technologies, and sustainable development.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, met with Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, along with ambassadors from EU Member States.

Both sides emphasised the importance of connecting Sharjah’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem with leading European research and commercial networks.

SPARK announced its accession to the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) as the first UAE entity to join as an International Network Partner. The milestone is expected to boost UAE–EU cooperation and support SMEs and start-ups seeking access to the EU’s Single Market with over 450 million consumers.

EU Ambassador Lucie Berger said, "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation and deepening EU–UAE cooperation. It will create new opportunities for innovation, trade, and sustainable growth.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi stated, "Joining the Enterprise Europe Network marks a new chapter in connecting local talent with global opportunity and accelerating sustainable, knowledge-driven economic growth.”

The meeting explored opportunities for joint projects, startup support, and broader cooperation in emerging technologies, research and development, and programmes like Horizon Europe. The visit emphasised the growing partnership between the UAE and the EU, driven by shared priorities in innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement.

The Enterprise Europe Network, the world’s largest SME support platform, unites approximately 600 organisations across more than 50 countries, supported by over 3,000 experts.

SPARK continues to serve as a leading hub for innovation, linking academia, industry, and government in areas such as advanced manufacturing, sustainability, healthcare, and digital technologies—supporting startups and established companies in creating scalable, market-ready solutions.