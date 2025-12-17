Sultan bin Ahmed attends signing of SHAMS partnership agreements

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a series of strategic partnership agreements by Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) with 14 authorities and institutions across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreements aim to develop the film and creative content industry and strengthen an integrated media production ecosystem in the emirate. The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Sharjah Media City.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed commended the constructive cooperation between the participating entities, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting and advancing the media sector in the emirate. He stressed that this integration would positively contribute to unifying the media message, enhancing professionalism, and keeping pace with evolving media requirements, in line with Sharjah’s comprehensive media vision.

Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) signed strategic partnership agreements with the following entities: Sharjah Police; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Sharjah International Airport Authority; Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Sharjah Digital Department; Sharjah Civil Defence Authority; BEEAH; Sharjah Municipality; Sharjah Archaeology Authority; Sharjah Museums Authority; Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Air Arabia Group; and Invest bank.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; along with senior officials, heads and directors of government entities, and representatives of service, economic and investment institutions.

The partnerships will support the SHAMS Studios project, one of the region’s most prominent future media initiatives, launched as part of a package of major media projects aimed at achieving a qualitative leap in Sharjah’s media infrastructure.

The SHAMS Studios project forms part of Sharjah Media City’s strategy to enhance the media work and production environment by providing fully integrated infrastructure for filmmakers, creatives and startups. The initiative enables them to transform ideas into high-quality visual projects and creative content aligned with international standards.

During the event, he viewed a presentation highlighting the foundations of the SHAMS Studios project and its advanced production ecosystem. The project includes a complex of five major studios ranging from 1,500 to 3,400 square metres, along with specialised post-production facilities such as editing units, visual effects, and sound design.

The project is set to strengthen Sharjah’s ability to attract leading regional and international production companies and content creators, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional hub for creative content production at the highest global standards.