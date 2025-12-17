ALECGS celebrates World Arabic Language Day

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Educational Centre for Arabic Language for Gulf States in Sharjah (ALECGS) celebrated World Arabic Language Day on 17th December 2025.

The annual event, organised in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Education, follows UNESCO guidelines and aligns with the International Plan for the Development of Arabic Culture (Arabia), reinforcing the region’s commitment to honouring the Arabic language and its civilisational significance.

The programme commenced with the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by a welcome speech from Dr Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre. He praised the efforts of Gulf leaders in safeguarding and promoting Arabic, emphasising Sharjah’s pioneering initiatives and the UAE’s unwavering support in elevating the language’s status.

Dr Al Hammadi emphasised the UAE’s leadership in advancing Arabic-language initiatives, recognising the remarkable contributions of the Sharjah Ruler, including his founding of specialised institutions for Arabic preservation and the realisation of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

He also announced the Centre’s new 2025 publication, The Framework for International and Regional Arabic Language Assessments, developed to address the urgent need for standardised evaluation tools matching global language tests. Additional forthcoming projects for 2025–2026 include conferences, training programmes, the sixth edition of the Gulf Arabic Proficiency Challenge, and literary competitions in poetry, short stories, and novels across the Gulf region.

Speeches highlight identity, heritage and future of the language

The ceremony featured a video presentation showcasing the Centre’s latest research and publications, followed by another visual segment called The Story of World Arabic Language Day.

During the event, Dr Mohammed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Arabic Language Institute, delivered a keynote speech, portraying Arabic as a vessel of identity, memory, and civilisation, affirming that celebrating it is a shared responsibility to preserve, teach, and modernise it while maintaining its authenticity.

Dr Saeed Balitah Al Taneiji, Chairman of the Arabic Language Protection Society, emphasised that safeguarding Arabic is a collective societal duty involving families, schools, media, and cultural organisations. He underlined the importance of promoting Arabic in public discourse, digital platforms, and educational programmes to ensure its vitality for future generations.

The event concluded with recognising the participants in the celebration and contributors to a special symposium titled "Innovative Pathways for Arabic: Policies and Practices for a More Inclusive Linguistic Future." Speakers included: Dr Mohammed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Dr Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Najla Al Mansouri, Director of “Teacher Proud” Programme at SPEA, Dr Hossam El Din Abdel Aal, Mohammad Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Dr Youssef Ismaili, ICESO Arabic Centre for Non-Native Speakers.

A parallel Arabic calligraphy exhibition and a poetry recital titled 'Verses Celebrate Arabic' also took place, featuring poets Dr Ahmed Abdul Moneim Aqili, Dr Hamda Ibrahim Al Awadhi, Dr Muntadhar Sharaf Al Musawi, and Shaikha Abdullah Al Mutair.