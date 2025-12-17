ELPEN establishes 1st MEA subsidiary to expand access to high quality medicines across region

DUBAI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Greek pharmaceuticals manufacturer, ELPEN, today announced the launch of its 1st MEA subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates.

The move marks a major milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy and strengthens its long-term commitment to improving healthcare across the region.

With its new offices in the UAE, ELPEN’s MEA subsidiary will serve as the company’s regional strategic centre, enabling closer engagement with health authorities, clinicians, scientific communities, medical societies, and institutional partners across the region.

Theodore Tryfon, Co-Chief Executive Officer ELPEN Group, mentioned, “ELPEN enters the UAE carrying a legacy of nearly six decades of Greek scientific innovation and reliable pharmaceutical manufacturing. By connecting this heritage with a nation investing decisively in world-class healthcare, we aim to build long-term collaborations that support patient access, research excellence and sustainable industry growth. As one of Greece’s most advanced pharmaceutical groups, we remain committed to high-quality production and strong R&D, ensuring that Greek medicines can serve as credible, innovation-driven partners to the UAE’s healthcare vision.”

With the region experiencing rising demand for safe, trusted, and high-quality medicines, the new subsidiary positions ELPEN to operate with greater agility, cultural understanding, and proximity to the needs of local healthcare systems. The company has appointed Mohammad Allakany as General Manager for Middle East and Africa, bringing decades of healthcare experience and a proven leadership track record. In his role, he will oversee ELPEN’s growth strategy and regional expansion across MEA.

“Entering the UAE is not simply an expansion for ELPEN; it is a strategic step we have been building toward for years. We are committing to a region that recognises quality, values science and seeks trusted partnerships. With a presence in more than 90 countries, we choose our direct investments selectively, establishing a footprint only where we can deliver lasting, meaningful value. As our international business accelerates and is set to double by 2028, the UAE becomes a strong enabler of our regional presence, empowering us to expand access to high-quality treatments and advance better health outcomes across the Middle East & Africa.” comments Lefteris Tryfon, Chief Operating Officer, ELPEN Group.