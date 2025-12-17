Dubai Customs, Gulf BPG enhance cooperation to protect intellectual property

DUBAI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for safe and sustainable trade, Dubai Customs has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Brand Owners Protection Group (Gulf BPG).

The MoU aims to strengthen joint cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights and combating counterfeit goods, under the innovative Project Zero initiative launched by Dubai Customs to become a leading global model in combating the circulation of counterfeit products.

The MoU was signed by Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, and Malek Hannouf, Chairman of Gulf BPG, in the presence of senior representatives from both sides.

This memorandum establishes a strategic framework for institutional cooperation and the exchange of expertise and information between the two parties. It contributes to developing effective mechanisms for protecting trademarks and supporting national efforts to build a sustainable economy and combat counterfeit and fraudulent goods.

Project Zero reflects Dubai Customs’ vision to enhance sustainability practices and the circular economy within customs operations. The project aims to combat the illicit trade of counterfeit goods and convert them into reusable products. It is the first initiative of its kind in the region to address counterfeit goods through an approach that combines intellectual property protection, waste reduction, and support for deserving communities—making it a global model linking customs oversight with environmental and social sustainability.

Mansoor Al Malik said, “The MoU marks an important step in Dubai Customs’ efforts to advance Project Zero, which aims to make Dubai the world’s first city free of counterfeit goods. Cooperation with the Brand Owners Protection Group—which includes major global brands such as Louis Vuitton and Puma—strengthens our ability to unify efforts and exchange knowledge and expertise in order to build an integrated system for protecting intellectual property rights. We believe that trademark protection is not the responsibility of a single entity, but a strategic partnership between the public and private sectors that ensures a fair and sustainable business environment and reinforces the confidence of investors and brand owners in Dubai’s markets.”

Malek Hannouf stressed the importance of this partnership, praising the fruitful and constructive cooperation with Dubai Customs in implementing the project’s objectives, which represent a significant leap in combating counterfeiting and supporting the circular economy and sustainability.

He also noted that Dubai Customs is a leader in using technology through advanced AI-driven digital solutions and progressive inspection practices. He added that the agreement will help further support brand owners’ protection measures and their commercial activities.