Sharjah Literature Festival returns for second edition

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival will be held from 5th to 11th January 2026 at University City Hall.

Organised jointly by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival returns under the theme “A Community Woven Through Tales.”

The seven-day programme highlights Emirati literary talent, fosters interaction between writers and audiences, and introduces new trends in writing and storytelling.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi highlighted literature’s enduring impact on shaping societies, preserving collective memory, and strengthening emotional and cultural bonds. She likened stories to a colourful tapestry that unites communities through empathy, understanding, and a sense of belonging.

Through the Sharjah Literature Festival, we celebrate the power of words to connect communities, broaden minds, and foster a healthy, compassionate society,” She said.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, confirmed that preparations for the festival are complete, noting that the second edition will showcase a rich, diverse programme that reflects the depth of the UAE’s cultural scene. He emphasised the festival’s role in empowering Emirati authors, supporting publishers, and fostering a creative ecosystem that enriches Sharjah’s cultural landscape.

This year’s edition will feature 24 events such as panel discussions, poetry evenings, and musical and cultural performances. An accompanying book fair will showcase the latest releases from Emirati publishers. Fourteen educational workshops will also be held, focusing on Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, and creative arts, alongside entertainment activities and a display of handmade products inspired by authentic local heritage.