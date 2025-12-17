UAE strengthens leadership in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage with inscription of four new elements on UNESCO Representative List

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a cultural achievement that adds to the United Arab Emirates' list of accomplishments, the nation successfully secured the inscription of four new elements onto UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A milestone that further reaffirms the nation's leading position in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. This occurred during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi, India’s capital, from 8th to 13th December 2025.

The inscription of these elements culminates the nation's ongoing efforts to safeguard its heritage elements and cultural practices and to highlight them on the global stage. The art of Al-Ahala was inscribed as a national file on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, recognised as one of the traditional performing arts inherited in the country.

Additionally, Al-Bisht, the bride’s procession, and Kohl were registered as joint Arab files, underscoring the deep cultural ties that connect the UAE with its Gulf and Arab surroundings.

In an exceptional achievement for the nation, the Committee approved the transfer of Al Sadu from the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, where it was inscribed in 2011, to the Representative List. This transfer comes after the nation fulfilled international conditions and criteria, thanks to comprehensive and sustainable safeguarding programmes that protected it from disappearance and made it a living part of cultural life.

The move is an international recognition of the successful safeguarding measures taken by the nation to ensure the sustainability of this element and its continued transmission to future generations.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “The inscription of four new elements on UNESCO’s lists marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its intangible cultural heritage. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the global presence of our heritage practices. The transfer of the Al Sadu file to the Representative List also highlights the successful collaboration between relevant institutions and the community to ensure the preservation of this ancestral craft and its transmission to future generations.”

He added, “We will continue working to document and safeguard our living heritage in ways that strengthens our national identity and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading cultural and knowledge hub in the region and the world.”

Commenting on the inscription of four new elements and the successful transfer of Al Sadu to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, “The UNESCO inscription is a profound and strategic investment in the future of our identity. Securing this global recognition for our cultural legacy is a milestone that reflects Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding and celebrating the living heritage that shapes our national identity. Through long-term programmes, community partnerships and festivals that bring these traditions into everyday cultural life, we have ensured that practices such as Al-Ahala, Al-Bisht, the bride’s procession and Kohl continue to thrive as part of our shared experience and contribute to global heritage.

“The successful transition of Al Sadu is a source of pride for every Emirati, showing how the dedication of master artisans, as well as the younger generations who carry their knowledge forward, can transform a heritage craft into a vibrant expression recognised on the global stage. As we continue to share Abu Dhabi’s rich culture with the world, we remain committed to empowering local communities, nurturing creativity, and ensuring that our heritage is not only preserved, but also lived and confidently passed on to future generations with pride and continuity.”

These achievements reinforce the UAE's leading position at the Arab level in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, with 19 elements inscribed to date on the Representative List. These include Falconry, Al Sadu, Al Taghrooda, Al-Ayyala, Majlis, Gahwa, Al-Razfa, Date Palm, Al Aflaj, Camel Racing, Arabic Calligraphy, Alheda’a (camel calling), Al Talli, Harees, Henna, Al-Ahala, Al-Bisht, Kohl, the Bride’s Procession, and one element (Al Azi) on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. Efforts continue to nominate more national and joint elements, in cooperation between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Culture, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), and other heritage-related entities.