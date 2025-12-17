Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed visits Project 02 at Mzeer’ah Fort in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited Project 02 at Mzeer’ah Fort, Al Dhafra Region.

The project aims to restore the site as an integrated cultural and tourist landmark and community event venue.

During the visit, they reviewed preservation techniques in use to ensure the site’s sustainability and enhanced role in the culture and tourism sector, and affirmed that preserving historical destinations strengthens their role in supporting national identity.