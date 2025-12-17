Abdulla Al Hamed: Responsible media pillar of national identity, family cohesion

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, described responsible media as the vital artery nourishing social cohesion and a robust shield safeguarding the family against modern challenges.

During a panel at the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum titled “The Role of Media and Influencers in Strengthening Family Cohesion and Building the Nation’s Positive Image,” Al Hamed emphasised that truthful, purposeful content is the cornerstone of household stability. He noted that by highlighting role models who embody compassion, conscious media acts as a vital partner in shaping national identity and fostering a deep sense of belonging. The panel was moderated by media professional Ahmed Alyammahi.

Al Hamed stressed that the UAE views media as an integral partner in education and a societal safety valve. "Fortifying the family begins with media content that speaks the language of national values," he stated, noting that constructive discourse is the seed of family stability.

He reiterated that the UAE leadership recognises the family as the nucleus of the national vision and the bedrock of its sustainability. As the source of social stability and the guardian of public awareness, a cohesive family ensures the nation progresses while remaining firmly anchored to its moral and humanitarian values.

Al Hamed highlighted the pivotal role of media professionals and influencers in delivering a discourse that reinforces family values and promotes positive role models. He commended the legacy of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), whose vision has made family empowerment a long-term civilisational approach that balances the family unit and ensures a conscious upbringing for future generations.

"Media professionals and influencers bear a direct responsibility for shaping the nation’s image. A balanced media discourse not only projects a positive global impression of the UAE but also enhances domestic trust and strengthens overall societal stability."

Al Hamed added that a nation’s image is now a direct product of its digital and media narratives. He emphasised that every piece of content either strengthens or undermines national identity, placing a non-negotiable responsibility on media professionals and influencers.

He highlighted social media’s role as a primary driver of behaviour among younger generations, noting its direct impact on family dynamics. This shift, he argued, demands heightened media literacy to protect society from becoming captive to fleeting influences. To build a positive national reputation, Al Hamed called for a transition from reactive to proactive media strategies—an approach spearheaded by the National Media Office to ensure a national narrative that leads the global conversation.

He further stressed the importance of investing in human-centric stories and tangible achievements. This includes developing influencer networks that operate within a unified ecosystem aligned with societal values and national priorities.

Al Hamed cautioned influencers against pursuing fame or engagement at the expense of authentic values. He noted that transient popularity does not justify adopting behaviours that contradict UAE customs and traditions. Reminding them that all Emiratis are the children of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he underscored that upholding their shared heritage of respect and moderation is a moral and national duty.

He concluded by reaffirming that responsible media and influencers serve as the first line of defence for national identity and the family’s strongest partner in facing modern challenges. Addressing influencers as the nation’s soft power, he urged them to treat their platforms as a sacred trust—turning them into tools that build social cohesion, protect heritage, and showcase an inspiring Emirati model of a family that is rooted in identity yet open to the future.