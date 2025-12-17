DGR, US Consulate explore cultural, educational cooperation

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah welcomed Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at Bait Elowal, where both parties discussed opportunities for collaboration in culture, education, and institutional exchange.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, welcomed the US delegation headed by Robert Raines, Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who was accompanied by senior officials from the Consulate and the US Department of State.

Discussions centred on developing joint cultural and educational programmes, including student and institutional exchanges, as well as potential collaborations involving youth, creatives, academic institutions, and cultural organisations in Sharjah.

DGR also presented Sharjah’s cultural and knowledge ecosystem, emphasising the emirate’s role in fostering international cooperation.

The visit included a tour of Souq Al Jubail, where the delegation learned about the market’s architectural design, operational systems, and its role in supporting Sharjah’s food supply. Officials highlighted how traditional markets function as social and economic hubs reflecting local heritage and community values.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “Engagement with diplomatic missions provides a practical platform for developing initiatives that strengthen Sharjah’s international partnerships. Cultural and knowledge exchange remain central to the emirate’s external relations.”

He noted that cooperation with the US Consulate supports opportunities for joint cultural, artistic, and community-led initiatives that promote youth engagement and shared values of openness and diversity.

Consul General Raines added, “Sharjah’s approach to development reflects a deep respect for innovation, heritage, and community. This visit highlighted strong opportunities for the United States and Sharjah to deepen cooperation across economic, cultural, and educational initiatives.”