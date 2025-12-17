Sharjah Consultative Council reviews SDTPS recommendations

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its fifth session on Monday, December 22, 2025, as part of its work for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The session will be held at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Speaker of the Council.

The agenda, following the approval of the minutes of the fourth session, includes a discussion of the Consultative Council's recommendations regarding the policy of Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), and the report submitted by the committee tasked with drafting the recommendations.