UAE, Japan review bilateral ties, explore ways to boost cooperation in energy, industry, trade

TOKYO, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, and Foreign Minister's Special Envoy to Japan, paid an official visit to Tokyo on 16-17 December 2025.

During the visit, he held a series of bilateral meetings with senior Japanese government officials, as well as discussions with chief executives of several leading Japanese private-sector companies, in the presence of Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan. The meetings aimed to enhance cooperation in priority sectors between the two countries.

Dr Al Jaber met with Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, where both sides underscored the depth of the privileged bilateral relations between the two nations and their shared commitment to further strengthening them. They also praised the continuous development of ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the trajectory of cooperation across various fields and discussed ways to enhance bilateral collaboration in a manner that supports stability and serves the shared interests of the two friendly nations.

Dr Al Jaber also met with Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Discussions focused on the latest developments in cooperation in the energy, industry and advanced technology sectors, as well as opportunities for collaboration in key economic sectors, including conventional and renewable energy, trade, industry, advanced technology and investment.

The two sides reviewed the latest progress in ongoing negotiations between the UAE and Japan towards concluding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties and providing an effective platform for building partnerships between the business communities and private sectors of both countries.

The meeting also covered updates on joint projects and explored ways to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation and develop partnerships that serve shared interests and support sustainable economic growth.

During the visit, Dr Al Jaber met representatives of the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East, where its role in supporting economic and industrial relations between the UAE and Japan was reviewed, alongside its efforts to enhance public-private sector cooperation. The meeting also highlighted joint initiatives and programmes that contribute to expanding investment partnerships and exchanging expertise in priority sectors.

The visit programme included meetings with chief executives of major Japanese companies, including Cosmo Energy Group, active in oil refining, fuels and renewable energy; INPEX, specialising in exploration and production activities; JERA, operating in electricity, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia; Mitsui & Co., one of the largest diversified trading and investment companies; and Mizuho Financial Group.

Total trade between the UAE and Japan reached approximately $49.6 billion in 2024, including petroleum products, while non-oil trade amounted to around AED64.1 billion ($17.5 billion), marking a 1 percent increase compared to 2023.

The UAE is Japan’s leading trading partner in the Arab world and its seventh-largest globally, while Japan ranks as the UAE’s ninth-largest trading partner worldwide.

During the first nine months of 2025, non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to AED55 billion ($15 billion), a growth of 21.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024