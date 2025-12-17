UAE steps up humanitarian efforts in Gaza as winter storm intensifies

GAZA, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s humanitarian Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to implement urgent relief interventions in the Gaza Strip in response to the crisis caused by a winter storm and severe cold, which have exacerbated the suffering of displaced families.

Field teams have moved swiftly to deliver assistance amid the harsh conditions facing residents.

As heavy rainfall flooded many streets and water seeped into damaged tents, the UAE operation activated water-pumping mechanisms that had been deployed in advance as part of an emergency plan to address severe weather conditions and facilitate the movement of residents in inundated areas.

During the period of the weather depression, the operation distributed 1,189 shelter tents, 4,280 winter jackets and 538 relief kits containing essential supplies for displaced families. In addition, 5,012 winter clothing parcels and 1,403 winter blankets were delivered, as part of the UAE’s continued support for the people of the Gaza Strip.

These efforts fall under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, resulting in providing humanitarian and relief assistance to the people of Gaza for more than two years, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amid ongoing challenges.