Gold edges higher as risk sentiment deteriorates on mixed US jobs data, geopolitical tension, Fed comments

NEW YORK, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The XAU/USD pair continues to advance amid a weakening market mood, trading near weekly highs around $4,340. Gains in the precious metal remain cautious, as investors await key economic events in Europe and the United States.

It climbed on Wednesday, gaining 0.87% after a mixed US employment report, escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, and remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

At the time of writing, gold is trading at $4,337, retreating from an intraday high of $4,349.