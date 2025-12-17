UAE to host two global golf tournaments on 2026 HotelPlanner Tour Calendar

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The HotelPlanner Tour has announced that the UAE will host two tournaments as part of its global 2026 season calendar, namely the Abu Dhabi Challenge and the RAKBANK UAE Challenge, under the long-term partnership between the European Tour Group and the Emirates Golf Federation.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge will be held from 16 to 19 April 2026 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Meanwhile, the RAKBANK UAE Challenge will take place in Ajman from 23 to 26 April 2026 at Al Zorah Golf Club.

Both tournaments will feature a selection of the world’s leading emerging golf talents over two consecutive weeks, marking the Tour’s return to the UAE for the fourth successive year. This reflects the country’s continued organisational success and further cements its position on the global golf map.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of the 2026 HotelPlanner Tour schedule, held under the banner “Road to Mallorca”, which comprises 28 tournaments across 19 countries on three continents, including the UAE, with a total prize fund of €9 million.

The 2026 season will see England return as a host nation for the first time in three years, while Estonia will make its debut, becoming the 52nd country to host a HotelPlanner Tour event since the Tour’s launch in 1989.

At the end of the season, the top 15 players on the final rankings will earn playing cards for the DP World Tour the following season, in addition to guaranteed minimum earnings of US$150,000, provided they compete in at least 15 DP World Tour events in 2027. This pathway offers players a significant opportunity to advance their professional careers and compete at the highest international level.