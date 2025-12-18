UAE, Korea discuss boosting cooperation in energy, industry, advanced technology

SEOUL, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, paid an official visit to the Republic of Korea on Wednesday aimed at boosting cooperation in energy, industry, and advanceed technologies.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber held high-level meetings with senior government officials and private-sector leaders, in the presence of Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Korea, and Hasan Jasem Nasser Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

In a meeting with Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening its special strategic partnership with Korea. He emphasised that Korea remains a primary partner in ensuring energy security and driving advanced industrial growth.

He noted that the UAE’s approach is rooted in building sustainable development partnerships based on trust, mutual respect, and constructive cooperation.

Dr. Al Jaber also met with Kim Sung-hwan, Minister of Climate, Energy & Environment, to expand partnerships in clean energy projects and low-carbon technologies.

Further talks with Kim Jung-Kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources, focused on advanced technology, future industries, and strengthening supply chains to boost industrial competitiveness and mutual economic interests.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber also met senior executives from government entities and major Korean companies, including Youngjin Jang, Chairman and President of Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE); Yongsoo Huh, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Energy; Saehong Hur, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Caltex; Jongsoo Lee, CEO of SK E&S; Hojun Jang, CEO of SK TI; and Dong Kwan Kim, Vice Chairman of Hanwha Group.

The meetings explored expanding cooperation across the energy value chain, including crude oil storage and sales, gas and liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and renewable energy, as well as identifying new investment opportunities in both countries.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UAE and Korea reached around $22.9 billion, including petroleum products, while non-oil trade reached $6.6 billion, marking a 15 percent increase compared with 2023.

The UAE is Korea’s second-largest trading partner in the GCC, accounting for 32 percent of Korean exports to the region. The Republic of Korea ranks as the UAE’s 28th largest global trading partner.

Over the past five years, non-oil trade between the two countries has grown by more than 80 percent, driven by a 48 percent rise in imports, while exports recovered by 35 percent following the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a 25 percent decline in 2024 compared with 2023.