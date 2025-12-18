Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 to rally global leaders on future of energy, water, climate, finance

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) will kick off 11th to 15th January, larger and more ambitious than ever before.

Hosted by Masdar, the event will unite world leaders, investors and innovators to accelerate real-world solutions across interconnected global systems.

ADSW 2026 comes at a moment when the world is straddling two realities: the systems we rely on today and the ones we urgently need for tomorrow.

Under its theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” the 2026 edition will challenge leaders across energy, finance, food, water and nature to rethink how these systems connect, scale and reinforce one another.

The week will spotlight technologies reshaping global resilience including AI-driven energy networks, climate-finance innovations, and solutions strengthening food and water security. By convening leaders from across these intertwined domains, ADSW 2026 aims to set a new global benchmark for collaboration and measurable impact.

For over 18 years, ADSW has served as a catalyst for international cooperation, enabling major partnerships that advance global sustainability efforts. ADSW 2025 gathered more than 50,000 participants from over 170 countries, including 13 Heads of State and senior government leaders.

The 2026 edition will introduce several new features designed to deepen engagement and accelerate outcomes: the ADSW Dialogues: High-level discussions focused on translating insight into action; The Blue Forum: A new platform developed with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to spotlight water security and blue-economy solutions; Innovative technologies: Featuring breakthrough clean technologies never previously exhibited, continuing its role as the showcase for the next generation of clean energy, water and digital solutions; AI-enabled engagement tools: New digital systems will capture insights, track commitments and connect delegates across the week.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said, “Two decades after the UAE launched a new chapter in renewable energy with the founding of Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 builds on that legacy by convening leaders, innovators and decision-makers at the forefront of the Nexus of Next.

As we mark this milestone year, ADSW will shape a new era of opportunity by aligning systems to drive impact and progress for all. At this pivotal moment, ADSW stands as the global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action."

He added that the 2026 edition will bring together the people and ideas powering sustainable economic and social advancement, while empowering the next generation of changemakers through the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

Key ADSW 2026 partners include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Global South Utilities, ADNOC, World Wide Technology (WWT), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), EMSTEEL, Aldar, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), TotalEnergies, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Key moments during the week include the ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards (13th January) at ADNEC; the ADSW Summit, dynamic discussions featuring leaders from around the world; ADSW Dialogues; and the World Future Energy Summit, featuring more than 700 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema.

The week also includes the WiSER Forum, celebrating women driving sustainability; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, convening more than 3,500 young people; Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect, continuing its mission to empower innovators in Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools; Green Hydrogen Summit, providing a platform for key stakeholders to collaborate on accelerating the global hydrogen economy; and Global South Utilities Forum, convening policymakers, developers, financiers, and off-takers from the Global South and the UAE.

The partner events include IRENA Assembly (11th–12th January); and the Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting (15th January), bringing together leaders across finance, government and industry.

Registration for ADSW 2026 is open now. For more information, and to register, please visit http://www.adsw.ae